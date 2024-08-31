BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BLK opened at $902.30 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $903.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $836.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $807.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

