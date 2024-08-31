BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Holdings Increased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 847,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 82,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 69,403 shares during the period.

NYSE BBN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.77. 194,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,579. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

