Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.15

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $14.32. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 56,793 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $835,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

