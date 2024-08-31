Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.15

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $14.32. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 56,793 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
