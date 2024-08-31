Blast Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.08 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Blast has a total market cap of $186.45 million and $30.08 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blast has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Blast

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,500,380,120 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,467,921,406.64637 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.0095102 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $32,867,023.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

