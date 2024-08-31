Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,330,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 20,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,982,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $187.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.73.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLNK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 162,109 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Blink Charging by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 224,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,366 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.