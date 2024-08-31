BMO Capital Markets Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $103.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OKTA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Okta stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after acquiring an additional 128,906 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Okta by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Okta by 18.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,225,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

