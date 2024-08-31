BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Shares Down 0.3%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.51 and last traded at C$10.53. 108,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 137,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.56.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.09.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.