BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,574 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 3.94% of Plexus worth $111,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $19,533,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Plexus by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 155,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Plexus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $3,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PLXS. Benchmark boosted their price target on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Plexus Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.11. The stock had a trading volume of 244,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.62. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $132.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,028,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $2,667,824. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.