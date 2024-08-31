BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 11,826 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after acquiring an additional 522,817 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.42. 1,305,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,354. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.43. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.84.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

