BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,743 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Exelon worth $33,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. 6,379,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,723,579. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

