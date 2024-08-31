BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $16,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 417,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

