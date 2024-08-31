BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.11% of Lam Research worth $152,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,111,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,592,000 after acquiring an additional 191,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $23.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $821.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $934.56 and a 200 day moving average of $943.79. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $574.42 and a one year high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research shares are set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

