BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $135.56 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,806 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,443 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.25% of Autodesk worth $135,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $619,404,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,162.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,973,000 after acquiring an additional 753,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $258.40. 4,054,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

