BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,225 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.15% of Republic Services worth $90,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $208.21. 883,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

