BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Kanzhun by 6.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 478,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.46. 7,839,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,005. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZ. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC started coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

