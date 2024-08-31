BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 216,970 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,970 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $108,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,123,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.