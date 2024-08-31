BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 2,941 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of Chart Industries worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 543,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.36. 524,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,249. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

