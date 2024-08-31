BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 58,565 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,565 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $119,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.06. 1,245,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,968. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $514.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.88. The firm has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

