BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 9,271 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of AerCap worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth about $7,468,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

AerCap Trading Up 0.9 %

AER stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. 2,181,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,778. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

