BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.39% of Casella Waste Systems worth $22,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,385,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,055,000 after purchasing an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,311,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 412,812 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,913 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.86. 128,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,492. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $108.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 347.94, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

