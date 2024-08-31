BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,622,810 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.02% of Pure Storage worth $212,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,347,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,357. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

