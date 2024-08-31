BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 104,863 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 104,863 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $8.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $370.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.