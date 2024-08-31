BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 12,070 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $21,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.50.

Waters Stock Up 0.5 %

WAT traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.35. The stock had a trading volume of 307,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,581. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.29. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

