BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 142,675 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,675 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $94,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. 6,801,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,064,933. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

