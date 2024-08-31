BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 65,780 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,780 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $31,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,994,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after buying an additional 281,207 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.19. 1,706,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,528. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,172 shares of company stock valued at $118,034,332 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

