BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 79,032 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,032 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $29,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IRM stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. 2,390,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $114.93.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,127.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,634 shares of company stock worth $8,874,690. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

