BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.32% of Hamilton Lane worth $21,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.84. 232,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.71. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

