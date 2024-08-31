BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,918 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Jabil worth $20,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,463,000 after buying an additional 310,590 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,040,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.28. 2,013,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

