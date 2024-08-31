BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BKIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BKIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BNY Mellon Innovators ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKIV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.70. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. BNY Mellon Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

About BNY Mellon Innovators ETF

The BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (BKIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invests in US stocks perceived to be driven by innovation. The fund selects companies by employing a growth-oriented approach that combines thematic insights and fundamental research.

