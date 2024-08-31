BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $6.17.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

