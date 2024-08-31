Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $33,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,080,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 4,565.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $18.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,909.23. The company had a trading volume of 239,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,304. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,793.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,696.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.