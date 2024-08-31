Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,541,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Booking by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Booking by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $18.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,909.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,793.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,696.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

