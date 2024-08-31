BOS Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,510,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $288.10 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $288.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

