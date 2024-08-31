BOS Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

BOS Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

