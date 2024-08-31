BOS Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.64 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1568 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.