BOS Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

BOS Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $110.85 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

