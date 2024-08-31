BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BOS Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 796.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 15,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $147.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average of $155.64. The stock has a market cap of $272.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

