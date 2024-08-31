BOS Asset Management LLC Takes $477,000 Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SILA opened at $23.61 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Articles

