BOS Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BOS Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $551.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.