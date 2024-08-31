Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 1,464 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 35,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.27. 4,320,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,677. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Edward Jones cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

