Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 507 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $803,143,000 after acquiring an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $361.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.69. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

