Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock valued at $422,145,654. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.