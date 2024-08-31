Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 1,457 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises approximately 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.37% of A. O. Smith worth $44,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $2,644,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 39,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.77. 1,007,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,113. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.