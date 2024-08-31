Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.28. 3,401,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

