Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 1.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.71% of Nexstar Media Group worth $38,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after purchasing an additional 358,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXST traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $170.88. The company had a trading volume of 277,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,215. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

In related news, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $1,061,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,130 shares of company stock worth $3,134,802. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

