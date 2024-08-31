Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.48. The company has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

