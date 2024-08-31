Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 542,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,189,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.