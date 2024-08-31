Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

