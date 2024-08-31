Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,513,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 497.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,478 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

