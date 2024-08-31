Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $2,231,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

